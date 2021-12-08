While you’re waiting on your Christmas packages to arrive, you should have plenty of time to order a festive Christmas meal from a local restaurant. Chances are it won’t be delayed, lost in transit or arrive sometime after the New Year. Our reliable local restaurants have come through once again and are providing one less headache this holiday season for those who don’t want to cook, clean or try to park at Kroger in Hillcrest on the bustling days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering Christmas takeout. If we missed you, let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

Petit & Keet

1620 Market St.

Roasted prime rib is the centerpiece of Petit & Keet’s holiday takeout menu. You can get a 14-pound whole prime rib or a 7-pound half. Sides include a twice baked potato casserole, sweet potato casserole, roasted root veggies, honey sorghum Brussels sprouts or collard greens. On the dessert menu is a chocolate tart and a cranberry buckle. A red and white wine to-go bag is also available. Half and whole prime rib feasts are also an option, with three sides and a choice of dessert. Orders must be placed by 9 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 18. Pickup dates are Thursday Dec. 23 from 12-5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Reheating and cooking instructions will be included with every order. Place your order here.

Advertisement

Petit & Keet

Fork, A Restaurant by Ira

610 Center St.



Advertisement

Chef Ira Mittelman recently opened a ghost kitchen at 610 Center St. and has been offering prepared meals and catering. Fork’s holiday Facebook post says Mittelman has catered parties for Robert Redford, Ted Turner, Liz Claiborne and Michael Keaton. Fork has a fairly extensive holiday menu, with several entree options including pan-roasted quail, grilled duck breast, pork shoulder in arrabbiata sauce and shrimp and grits. Call 501-960-4827 to order or email forklittlerock@gmail.com



Trio’s

8201 Cantrell Road

Trio’s holiday menu includes whole beef tenderloin, pretzel-crusted pork tenderloin and chicken or shrimp enchiladas. Sides include creamy mashed potatoes, twice-baked loaded potatoes, green beans and maple glazed Brussels sprouts. Banana nut bread and pumpkin pecan bread are available, along with several appetizers, hors d’oeuvres and dessert options. Check out the full menu here. Call 501-221-3330 to order.

Boulevard Bread Co.

1920 N. Grant St.



Advertisement

Boulevard’s holiday entrees include a whole roast beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, a smoked ham glazed with butter and honey and a roasted whole side of salmon with aioli. Desserts include eggnog bread, coconut cream pie and chocolate ganache pie. Check out the full menu here. Pre-orders must be placed by the close of business Monday, Dec. 21. If you’re planning on ordering an abundance of baked goods, it’s imperative that you get your orders in as soon as possible, according to Boulevard’s website. Orders must be paid for in advance at the Heights location or by phone at 501-663-5951. Pickup time is between 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. Friday Dec. 24.

Cypress Social

7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock

In addition to a whole turkey, Cypress Social is offering a 10-12-pound, bone-in Petit Jean ham served with a pineapple-apricot-chipotle glaze. Two-pound sides include au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, glazed carrots or eight dinner rolls with whipped honey butter. Chocolate tart and cranberry buckle pie is on the dessert menu. If you want a little bit of everything you can order a ham feast or turkey feast, which includes all sides and a choice of dessert. Deadline for orders is 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Pickup dates are Dec. 23 from 12-5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Orders can be placed here.

Delta Biscuit Co.

Mobile

If you prefer Christmas brunch over dinner, Delta Biscuit Co. has you covered. Biscuit cinnamon rolls, breakfast casserole, sweet potato hash, French toast bake, biscuits, sausage gravy and chocolate gravy are on the menu. Orders can be placed online here. Pickup is at Arkansas Commercial Kitchen at 9813 W. Markham St. on Dec. 23 from 3-6 p.m. or Christmas Eve from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rocket 88 BBQ, Bryant

3411 Main St.

Rocket 88 BBQ in Bryant is offering a spiral cut, bone-in cherry bourbon glazed smoked Christmas ham. Orders must be placed before 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Pickup will be Thursday, Dec. 23, from 3-5 p.m. Place your order here.

Count Porkula

Smoked meats are on the holiday menu at Count Porkula. There’s a limited supply, so if you want a smoked turkey, spiral ham, whole brisket, pork butt or smoked chicken, you should place your orders soon. Email countporkula@gmail.com or visit the website to order. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

We’ll continue to update this page if we find more restaurants releasing menus. If your restaurants is serving Christmas to go, let us know in the comments.