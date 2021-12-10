Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery is making headway on its move to the River Market in the space formerly occupied by Damgoode Pies at 500 President Clinton Ave. Owner Rodge Arnold said the target date for its reopening is Dec. 20.

Charlee’s opened during Phase II of the restaurant reopening amid the coronavirus to 60% capacity in August of 2020 in the ground floor of the Prospect Building on North University. It acquired the late night private club license from Local Union permitting it to stay open until 5 a.m. (it was mandated along with other bars in the state to close at 11 p.m. for more than two months.)

Arnold said timing was the determining factor for the move. With the lease set to expire at the Prospect Building, he found an opportunity to expand into a larger location with more seating and kitchen space.

“We’re going from about 60 seats total to 260 seats overall, so it’s about four times more space. All around it’s a great move for us,” he said.

Arnold said the space would provide the opportunity for more live music and that he’ll add several TVs for sports. Aside from a few new additions to the menu — which largely consists of elevated bar food like wings and pulled pork smoked in-house, a chopped cheeseburger, a Cuban sandwich and a pot roast sandwich — will stay the same, Arnold said. A picture on Charlee’s Facebook page revealed that the pink flamingo wallpaper did make the move.

Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery’s hours will be 11 a.m.- 2 a.m. daily.