A lot can happen in a year, or just over a month, and that is part of the innate challenge of the Arkansas Barbecue Trail. Since launching on November 1, we’ve learned that Sugar Booger’s in Huntsville is closed for the season and Knightfire BBQ in Searcy shut its food truck down after four years to transition into a brick and mortar at the former Wild Sweet Williams location at 304 S. Main St., in Searcy. And we’re aware of two other trucks on trail preparing to open brick and mortars in 2022. We will keep this page updated, so bookmark it if you’re participating. For now, we’ve added another barbecue joint to the trail. Big Gilley’s Smokehouse in Ashdown is now the fifth restaurant in the Piney Woods region. It has received its stamp. Both Sugar Booger’s and Knightfire will still be giving stamps when they open back up next year.

For full rules and details, visit the contest page on PK Grills’ website here.

If you don’t have a passport but would like one, the restaurants on the trail should have extras. You might want to call first to be sure if that’s the reason for your trip.

The Arkansas Barbecue Trail:

Ozark Mountains

Brother’s BBQ 301 Southridge Parkway, Heber Springs, 501-362-5712

Bubba’s Barbecue 166 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, 479-253-7706

Lucky Luke’s 220 Garland Ave #1, Fayetteville, 479-521-7550

Penguin Ed’s 230 S. E Ave, Fayetteville, 479 521-3663 / 2773 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville, 479-587-8646

Sugar Booger’s Barbecue 12191 AR-21, Huntsville, 479-665-2424

Wright’s Barbecue 2212 Main Drive, Fayetteville, 479-313-8618/ 208 NE. 3rd St., Bentonville, 479-367-2619

River Valley

Reid’s Hometown Barbecue 42 W. Main St., Booneville, 479-675-2159

KnightFire BBQ 308 W. Race Ave., Searcy, 501-322-9971

Neumeier’s Rib Room 424 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, 479-494-7427

Ridgewood Brothers BBQ 2611 W. Main St., Russellville, 479-886-4386

Rivertowne BBQ 205 S. 3rd St., Ozark, 479-667-1808

Subtle’s Roadhog BBQ 2008 W. Dewitt Henry Drive, Beebe, 501-882-1034

Little Rock Metro

Count Porkula at The Rail Yard 1212 E 6th St, Little Rock, 501 804-9561

H.B.’s Barbecue 6010 Lancaster Road, Little Rock, 501-565-1930

Lindsey’s Hospitality House 207 Curtis Sykes Drive, North Little Rock, 501-374-5707

Pig ’N-Chik BBQ 7824 Highway 107, Sherwood, 501-834-5456

Sims Bar-B-Q 2415 Broadway St., Little Rock, 501-372-6868 / 1307 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, 501-224-2057

Smokin’ Buns 25401 AR-107, Jacksonville, 501-988-2867

Terri Lynn’s BBQ and Delicatessen 10102 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 501-227-6371

Whole Hog Cafe North Little Rock 4333 Warden Road, 501-753-9227

Ouachita Mountains

McClard’s Bar-B-Q 505 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, 501-623-9665

Smokin’ in Style BBQ 2278 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, 501-767-9797

Stubby’s Bar-B-Q 3024 Central Ave, Hot Springs, 501-624-1552

Piney Woods

Allen’s BBQ Company 3100 Hollywood Road, Arkadelphia, 870-403-0331

Backyard Barbeque Company 1407 E. Main St., Magnolia, 870-234-7890

Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams 526 Spruce St., Lewisville, 870-921-4292

JJ’s BBQ 1000 E. Main St., El Dorado, 870-862-1777

Lower Delta

Craig’s Bar-B-Q 15 Walnut, De Valls Bluff, 870-998-2616

Cypress Corner Bar-B-Q 8298 Hwy. 1 South, Lexa, 870-295-6546

Hoot’s BBQ & Steaks 2008 US-65, McGehee, 870-222-1234

Jones Bar-B-Q Diner 219 W. Louisiana St., Marianna, 870-295-3807

Kibb’s Bar-B-Q 1102 E. Harrison St., Stuttgart, 870-673-2072

The Wood Shed BBQ & Catering 9621 Hwy. 270, White Hall, 870-247-7424

Upper Delta

Burt’s BBQ 285 SFC 843, Palestine, 870-261-2498

Delta Q 112 N. Washington St., Forrest City, 870-633-1234

DePriest BBQ 1107 N. Main St., Brinkley, 870-734-9965

Dixie Pig 701 N. 6th St., Blytheville, 870-763-4636

Kream Kastle 112 N. Division St., Blytheville, 870-762-2366

Lackey’s Smoke House 601 Malcom Ave., Newport, 870-217-0228

Ray’s Rump Shack 918 AR-18, Lake City, 870-616-0989