By
Rhett Brinkley
On
1:10 pm

A lot can happen in a year, or just over a month, and that is part of the innate challenge of the Arkansas Barbecue Trail. Since launching on November 1, we’ve learned that Sugar Booger’s in Huntsville is closed for the season and Knightfire BBQ in Searcy shut its food truck down after four years to transition into a brick and mortar at the former Wild Sweet Williams location at 304 S. Main St., in Searcy. And we’re aware of two other trucks on trail preparing to open brick and mortars in 2022. We will keep this page updated, so bookmark it if you’re participating. For now, we’ve added another barbecue joint to the trail. Big Gilley’s Smokehouse in Ashdown is now the fifth restaurant in the Piney Woods region. It has received its stamp. Both Sugar Booger’s and Knightfire will still be giving stamps when they open back up next year.

For full rules and details, visit the contest page on PK Grills’ website here.

If you don’t have a passport but would like one, the restaurants on the trail should have extras. You might want to call first to be sure if that’s the reason for your trip.

The Arkansas Barbecue Trail:

Ozark Mountains 

Brother’s BBQ   301 Southridge Parkway, Heber Springs, 501-362-5712

Bubba’s Barbecue  166 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, 479-253-7706

Lucky Luke’s  220 Garland Ave #1, Fayetteville, 479-521-7550

Penguin Ed’s   230 S. E Ave, Fayetteville, 479 521-3663 / 2773 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville, 479-587-8646

Sugar Booger’s Barbecue   12191 AR-21, Huntsville, 479-665-2424

Wright’s Barbecue  2212 Main Drive, Fayetteville, 479-313-8618/ 208 NE. 3rd St., Bentonville, 479-367-2619

River Valley 

Reid’s Hometown Barbecue 42 W. Main St., Booneville, 479-675-2159

KnightFire BBQ  308 W. Race Ave., Searcy, 501-322-9971

Neumeier’s Rib Room  424 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, 479-494-7427

Ridgewood Brothers BBQ   2611 W. Main St., Russellville, 479-886-4386

Rivertowne BBQ  205 S. 3rd St., Ozark, 479-667-1808

Subtle’s Roadhog BBQ   2008 W. Dewitt Henry Drive, Beebe, 501-882-1034

Little Rock Metro

Count Porkula at The Rail Yard  1212 E 6th St, Little Rock, 501 804-9561

H.B.’s Barbecue  6010 Lancaster Road, Little Rock, 501-565-1930

Lindsey’s Hospitality House  207 Curtis Sykes Drive, North Little Rock, 501-374-5707

Pig ’N-Chik BBQ  7824 Highway 107, Sherwood, 501-834-5456

Sims Bar-B-Q  2415 Broadway St., Little Rock, 501-372-6868 / 1307 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, 501-224-2057

Smokin’ Buns   25401 AR-107, Jacksonville, 501-988-2867

Terri Lynn’s BBQ and Delicatessen  10102 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 501-227-6371

Whole Hog Cafe North Little Rock  4333 Warden Road, 501-753-9227

Ouachita Mountains 

McClard’s Bar-B-Q 505 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, 501-623-9665

Smokin’ in Style BBQ   2278 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, 501-767-9797

Stubby’s Bar-B-Q 3024 Central Ave, Hot Springs, 501-624-1552

Piney Woods 

Allen’s BBQ Company   3100 Hollywood Road, Arkadelphia, 870-403-0331

Backyard Barbeque Company  1407 E. Main St., Magnolia, 870-234-7890

Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams 526 Spruce St., Lewisville, 870-921-4292

JJ’s BBQ 1000 E. Main St., El Dorado, 870-862-1777

Lower Delta 

Craig’s Bar-B-Q  15 Walnut, De Valls Bluff, 870-998-2616

Cypress Corner Bar-B-Q 8298 Hwy. 1 South, Lexa, 870-295-6546

Hoot’s BBQ & Steaks  2008 US-65, McGehee, 870-222-1234

Jones Bar-B-Q Diner  219 W. Louisiana St., Marianna, 870-295-3807

Kibb’s Bar-B-Q  1102 E. Harrison St., Stuttgart, 870-673-2072

The Wood Shed BBQ & Catering  9621 Hwy. 270, White Hall, 870-247-7424

Upper Delta 

Burt’s BBQ  285 SFC 843, Palestine, 870-261-2498

Delta Q  112 N. Washington St., Forrest City, 870-633-1234

DePriest BBQ  1107 N. Main St., Brinkley, 870-734-9965

Dixie Pig  701 N. 6th St., Blytheville, 870-763-4636

Kream Kastle  112 N. Division St., Blytheville, 870-762-2366

Lackey’s Smoke House  601 Malcom Ave., Newport, 870-217-0228

Ray’s Rump Shack  918 AR-18, Lake City, 870-616-0989

 