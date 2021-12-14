Growing up in a small town outside of Philadelphia, I never thought that there were any foods that were particularly unique to the region where I lived. There were Philly cheesesteaks, of course, and I did grow up in the “Mushroom Capital of the World” (that’s a story for another time), but cheesesteaks always rang a bit hollow for me. Delicious, sure, but particularly unique? Not quite. Perhaps the most unique food in the region was scrapple, of which my adolescent taste buds were terrified. For the uninitiated, scrapple is a sausage-like meat that is traditionally made from pork scraps, including offal (organ meat) and buckwheat flour. The thought of consuming unidentified pig organs never quite got my mouth watering as a kid.

It wasn’t until I moved away from Pennsylvania after graduating from college that I began to slowly expand my list of “foods that just aren’t the same elsewhere as they are back home.” This list grew to include things like soft pretzels, pierogies, apple butter, and shoofly pie, among other Pennsylvania Dutch specialties. I spent the next several years moving from the West Coast to the Midwest, and eventually settling down in the South. While each region has its own uniquely delicious culinary offerings, I would still find myself yearning for the foods I grew up on that I couldn’t quite replicate at home.

Advertisement

That’s why, when I first stepped into Brood & Barley and skimmed the menu, I let out a squeal of delight. My eyes bounced around the menu and it started to paint an unexpectedly familiar picture. Menu items such as the Legit Cheesesteak, Pierogies and Crawfish, Amish chicken gravy, and the Dutch Burger, which is a burger topped with cream cheese, a fried egg, apple butter, and SCRAPPLE, clued me in that this wasn’t any regular gastropub. This was a gastropub with Pennsylvania flair. During this first visit, I didn’t know anything about the restaurant, other than the fact that it was a Flyway Brewing project. I pulled out my phone and furiously googled to see what I could learn about the chef, as I figured they must be a Pennsylvania native like myself. Sure enough, I discovered that chef Brayan McFadden had moved from the Philly area to Little Rock to head up Brood & Barley.

The East Coast flavors that chef McFadden creatively injects into Southern favorites make for a unique and tasty menu. There’s a bit of something for everyone, with lighter fare such as grilled salmon or a scallop panzanella, to heavy hitting meat dishes like the Carnivore Duo, which features roasted femur bone marrow, scrapple pate, apple butter, horseradish beet schmear and spent grain bread, or the aforementioned Dutch Burger. Perhaps my favorite menu item is an unsuspecting plate of fries. The Crabby Fries, which don’t contain any crab, come sprinkled with Old Bay-style seasoning, along with Philly cheese sauce and scallions. It takes a lot for me to declare that something is near-perfect, but I believe the Crabby Fries may be the perfect plate of fries. Though frankly, I think that every restaurant needs to go the way of Baltimore establishments and place a container of Old Bay seasoning on the table by the salt and pepper, so I may be biased.

Advertisement

Stefanie Kennon-McGill

On my latest visit to Brood & Barley, I stared down my childhood foe: scrapple. I ordered the Dutch Burger for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by the scrapple patty that came atop the burger. It didn’t look like the processed slice of meat that had been seared into my memories from childhood. It was perfectly seasoned, fatty, savory, and it added just the right amount of gluttony to the burger. I asked our server where they ordered the scrapple from, and she confirmed that they made it in-house.

Stefanie Kennon-McGill Advertisement

That scratch-made touch is evident throughout the rest of the menu, which was crafted with care to integrate Southern favorites with McFadden’s hometown staples. Whether you have dined in Pennsylvania or not, I assure you the food at Brood & Barley is the real deal. And you may just catch me there with my eyes closed, reminiscing about the flavors from my childhood.

Stefanie Kennon-McGill is the author of the food blog The Scientist Eats. Follow her blog here.