If you’re looking for last minute creative gift ideas, several local vendors will be at the outdoor Christmas pop up market this Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the Pettaway neighborhood east of Main Street at 408 E. 21 St. In addition to an appearance from The Grinch, food trucks The Plant Kings and Khal’s Kitchen will be serving food, The Artsy Lounge will be on hand painting a food truck and a free fitness class will be curated by Jolly Bodies at 10 a.m.

Commercial developer Michael Orndorff said the event is also a celebration of the Pettaway neighborhood’s micro-business district reaching its halfway point. Orndorff said he expects the district, which will include a microbrewery and a coffee shop, to be completed sometime between the end of March and summer of 2022.

Orndorff said Saturday’s event is keeping within the spirit of the business district’s concept.

“The whole idea with the business district is it’s an entrepreneurial incubator,” Orndorff said. “We’ll be doing farmers market regularly in the courtyard and then you have 300-square-foot, 600-square-foot retail spaces, and the main ecosystem portion of it is the food trucks, microbrewery, coffee shop and then you have the small retails that kind of feed off of them.” Orndorff said the Pettaway business district provides an opportunity for the entrepreneur at the very smallest level.

