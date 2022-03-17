Behind as usual on my deadline, barely able to get my brackets in on time, this St. Paddy’s Day at Eat Arkansas was going to be minimally celebrated with green striped sweater and a Jameson with one to three ice cubes later tonight. I had no St. Patrick’s Day food plans. Luckily, one of our colleagues brought a green donut variety box from Krispy Kreme to work this morning and our co-workers happily (sort of) indulged by repeatedly cutting little bite-sized pieces until what was left of the original dozen was one donut, 3/4 of a donut and some scraps with pink icing and chocolate icing and sprinkles.

The donuts were pretty good! The pink icing with sprinkles tasted like Fruity Pebbles and the chocolate iced was solid. Here’s what’s left. Holler if you want me to save you a morsel.