Petit & Keet announced last week that earlier this year Bonner Cameron took over the role of executive chef at the West Little Rock restaurant located at 1620 Market St. Cameron previously served as executive chef at Allsopp & Chapple since its opening in 2018. Chef James Hale is reportedly departing Lonoke’s The Grumpy Rabbit on June 6 to take over the position at Allsopp & Chapple.

Cameron trained at the Art Institute of Houston and frequently competes in UA Pulaski Technical College’s annual Diamond Chef competition. Petit & Keet also announced the launch of its new summer menu, which features a few new seasonal dishes and Cameron’s unique spin on some of the restaurant’s signature favorites. More from the press release:

Chef Bonner joined the family-owned restaurant earlier this year bringing his one-of-a-kind culinary style to their kitchen and his dedication to creating the highest quality

modern American cuisine.

“We have searched for the perfect chef who will continue the outstanding tradition that led to Petit and Keet being voted Best Restaurant in Arkansas multiple times since we opened in 2018 and featured as one of the Top 100 Wine Restaurants in the country by Wine Enthusiast Magazine” stated Owner of JTJ Restaurants LLC, Jim

Keet regarding this exciting new chapter for Chef Bonner and the restaurant.

Petit & Keet’s Managing Partners, Brent Lenners, Tommy Keet, and Jake Keet, shared the same enthusiasm. “Chef Bonner’s culinary prowess, combined with his years of experience, along with his background, talent, creativity, and passion for outstanding cuisine made him the perfect choice. He has taken a talented and seasoned staff and immediately encouraged them to operate at a higher level! We are excited to have him leading our culinary team”.

Chef Bonner has been a local favorite throughout the community since moving to Arkansas over 12 years ago. Cameron trained at The Art Institute of Houston and quickly became a sought-after chef while working in the area at multiple upscale eateries and was even honored as the “Up and Coming Chef” by the Houston Table Magazine at the beginning of his career. Since moving to the Natural State in 2011,

he’s worked as an executive chef at multiple beloved restaurants. He quickly fell in love with the Arkansas community becoming heavily involved with fundraising events including the annual Pulaski Tech Diamond Chef competition which he competes every year.

Petit and Keet’s new summer dishes all feature fresh and seasonal ingredients which Chef Bonner states as one of the most important elements in producing a successful menu. Petit & Keet’s dining room is open Monday through Thursday from 5 pm-10 pm and Friday through Saturday from 5 pm-11 pm. The bar and patio area are open Monday through Saturday beginning at 4 pm. You can view their entire menu

here as well as make reservations for your next visit.