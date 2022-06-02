Back by popular demand, The Root Cafe has announced it will be serving brunch exclusively on Sundays starting this Sunday. It will no longer be serving lunch or dinner items on Sundays because, let’s face it, Sundays are for brunch, brunch selfies and brunch cocktails. Sunday hours will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This is certainly good news for those brunch lovers who go might go a little too hard on Saturday and prefer a later brunch.

The Root will keep its regular hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue-Sat.