Stone’s Throw Brewing and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership have partnered with Central Arkansas Fermenters to bring a new home-brew competition to downtown Little Rock. The Main Street Mash-Off will take place this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Main Street Mall, located at 101 E. Capitol St.

Attendees will be able to sample each home-brewed entry and vote for their favorites. The People’s Choice winner will be the official beer of the Main Street Food Truck Festival, which takes place in September. Dinner will be provided onsite by Slick’s Sandwich Shop. General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are $55 and include 30 minutes early entry, a 4-pack of Stone’s Throw beer, a taster glass, a $10 meal voucher and a $10 Stone’s Throw taproom coupon. Tickets can be purchased here. Attendees are encouraged to park in the parking garage located at the corner of Scott & Sixth Streets.