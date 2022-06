Cash Ashley, the talented head chef at Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, in SoMa, announced yesterday that Raduno is now carrying vegan mozzarella, pepperoni and Parmesan. Raduno’s crust is naturally vegan, Ashley said, so if you don’t partake in meat or dairy, you can get your pizza fix at Raduno. I know some vegans that are going to be thrilled to hear this news. Spread the word.