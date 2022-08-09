A Twitter user yesterday posted a picture taken from the inside of a car of a digital sign that read “Fire Frank!” beneath the Big Bad Breakfast and David’s Burgers signs on Markham and Bowman streets. The original tweet has been deleted, but the Twitter user took the sign as confirmation that both David’s Burgers and Big Bad Breakfast were endorsing Steve Landers for the upcoming mayoral race.

Ben Brainard, the majority owner and operator of Big Bad Breakfast, tweeted this in response:

This message is (in no way) representative of or affiliated to Big Bad Breakfast. We don’t even have access to this digital sign. Should anyone wish to discuss I’m absolutely available to you.

Ben Brainard ben@bigbadbreakfast.com — Ben Brainard (@brainard_ben) August 8, 2022

The official statement from Big Bad Breakfast:

It has come to our attention that earlier today a ‘digital message’ displayed an inappropriate comment regarding the Mayoral race. This incident is unexplainable because the property manager assures us that the sign is inoperable. To verify this, a staff member drove by the building and confirmed that the sign is not working. In addition, no sign like this would be approved by the ownership of the building, David’s Burgers, or Big Bad Breakfast. As local business owners, this message does not align with our values because we respect both candidates and the election process.

The statement from David’s Burgers has a slightly different vibe.