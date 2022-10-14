There’s been a recurring Caesar salad theme going on for the past couple weeks. First, I stumbled upon a Grub Street article where a food writer was trying to find the best chicken Caesar wraps in New York City.

I was thrilled that someone was doing that kind of research on a wrap I’d gone at least seven years without seeing on a menu or hearing people discuss in daily life. But it is a food item that deserves a nod. Tip of the hat to the lunch-eating pro who first decided to take a Caesar salad and fold it up into a wrap, probably blowing the minds of friends and colleagues, inspiring them to start eating their own salad burritos.

I mentioned in this column two weeks ago that I was excited to order the chicken Caesar wrap lunch special from 42 Bar & Table. It was solid, the house-made dressing really set it off. I don’t think my lunch companions were jealous of my order, but they had their own food themes going on.

I accidentally lied in that same column and said that I remembered my first Caesar wrap ever from Wendy’s and that I ate it watching Saturday Night Live sometime in the late 90s. Spice Girls was the musical guest. It was a great time to be alive. But, having just did some research right now, it looks like it wasn’t a wrap at all. It was a pita! My food memories failed me!

This week I was back at 42 Bar & Table because I wanted to sit outside somewhere close to the office. I tried to order the lunch special (I forget what it was) but the waitress told me they were out, so I ordered a chicken Caesar salad. It’s not that I wanted one, the words just came out. It was good. Not too much dressing, good amount of chicken and shredded parm, and really nice house-made croutons that were crunchy on the outside but had a good chew in the center.

The Bagel Shop

One of the best sandwiches I had all year was the Turkey Caesar Hoagie special The Bagel Shop was running yesterday during their month-long residency in the taproom at Stone’s Throw Brewing’s Stifft Station location. Bagel Shop owners Trevor Papsadora and Myles Roberson said the sandwich is inspired by one of their favorites from a little sandwich shop in Maine. The 8-inch house-made and baked hoagie is the perfect vessel for the turkey, romaine ribbons, pickled red onions and creamy Caesar mayo with shaved pecorino and parmesan cheese. I loved the Caesar mayo, which had a nice creamy consistency (not thick like the store-bought stuff) and notes of feta cheese. I would like a bottle of it for my home refrigerator. The pickled red onions were the perfect accompaniment. Editor Lindsey Millar and I agreed we should not consume the whole sandwich, but — cue the guitar solo — we both did it anyway. I would’ve taken a nap at my desk afterwards if it wasn’t frowned upon. Is it? I feel like anyone who reports to the office in 2022 should get to take an occasional nap. We’ve already proven we can do this from home, and our office doesn’t even have a water cooler. My co-workers have to catch up on that Game of Thrones spin-off all huddled around the kitchen sink. Ridiculous.

We also ordered two snickerdoodle-inspired “citrusdoodle” cookies that I had no regret eating despite housing that whole sandwich. The texture was crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, and the sweetness and the citrus notes and the crunchy salt on top made for the perfect ending to a huge lunch. Order the cookies. You can find the Bagel Shop set up in the corner at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thu.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Follow them on Instagram and get your pre-order on here.

An important P.S.- I didn’t have the good sense to take a photo, but the Cobb salad on Lost Forty Brewing’s lunch menu is a sleeper hit. Thin slices of radish and pickled red onions with the usual suspects — a fabulously soft-boiled egg, thick slices of smoked turkey, candy red cherry tomatoes, a decadent house ranch, avocado and in lieu of sliced bacon, hunks of seared pork belly. SS

