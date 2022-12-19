The year is ending soon, and it’s time to reflect on all that was accomplished, and all that was not. Since my main beat is beer and brewing in Arkansas, I’m offering to you a few highlights from my beer drinking experiences in 2022. They are in no way inclusive of everything great about Arkansas beer. Heck, two of my highlights have nothing to do with Arkansas. So, this is merely a list of beer-related experiences that stood out to me.

January is a month when many people elect not to drink a single drop of alcohol. “Dry January” can be a healthy reset for people that need one. However, I look forward to the first month of each year because it’s when Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. releases its highly-regarded Bigfoot Barleywine-Style Ale. Bigfoot is a malty hop bomb that weighs in at nearly 10% alcohol-by-volume. It’s a legendary beer — first brewed in 1983 — that helped beat back the cold winter winds when it came out earlier this year.

Advertisement

Brian Sorensen

In February I made the short drive to Eureka Springs to visit Gotahold Brewing. Benison Country Lager was outstanding in its clarity and composition, and Eureka Rouge was fruity and effervescent — reminiscent of the famous Belgian sour beer called Rodenbach. I dare say that some of the best Arkansas-made beer I drank in 2022 came from Gotahold.

Brian Sorensen

I discovered Luda Crisp Czech Pils from Ozark Beer Co. while shopping for beer to drink during the opening rounds of March Madness. The older I get the more I enjoy simple and straightforward beer, and a Czech-style pilsner is about as simple as they come. Later in the year I was really into Ozark’s Amber Lager. The well-known Rogers brewery is putting out a lot of great lagers these days. Honestly, I probably enjoy them more than their acclaimed BDCS (Barrel-Aged Double Cream Stout).

Advertisement

Brian Sorensen

Brian Sorensen

For spring break my family flew to Italy. The country is better known for its wine than its beer, although I did find a great beer bar in Milan soon after arrival. La Buttiga Beer Room is an American-style taproom in an otherwise barren craft beer landscape, and the beer is produced about an hour southeast of Milan in a town called Piacenza. I really enjoyed the Rye 3 IPA. It was hoppy and a bit spicy, with balance brought by the sweetness of the malt. It was as good as any rye IPA I’ve had in America. That said, I most enjoyed the Leffe Blonde I picked up at a supermarket in Venice. It’s tried and true anytime I’m fortunate enough to be in Europe.

My wife grew up in Hot Springs. We love the pageantry of the Arkansas Derby, and we go as often as we can. Visiting Oaklawn Park also means a trip to Superior Bathhouse Brewery. I really loved the brewery’s Spicy Ride Jalapeno Ale during this year’s stop. Sitting in a window seat at Superior and watching people stroll down Central Avenue — while sipping a locally-made beer — is one of my favorite Arkansas drinking experiences. I can’t wait to do it again next year.

Advertisement

Brian Sorensen

I grew up in Springdale. To think Emma Avenue would ever have a place to get a drink — let alone several — still blows my mind. One of my favorite dives on Emma is The Odd Soul. The beer bar/pizza parlor occupies an old building that was previously home to one of those old school pharmacies with a soda fountain. The Odd Soul has around twenty taps that are constantly rotating. There’s always a mix of great local and national beers. And the happy hour has to be one of the best in Arkansas, with every beer on the board priced at $4. I went there with my wife at the beginning of the summer, our first visit. We pledged to go back often.

Brian Sorensen

Another 2022 discovery was Creekside Taproom in downtown Siloam Springs. The owners are retired public school teachers who have created a neat little space for locals. It has an English pub vibe — small and cozy with a lot of great conversation (even between strangers). And all the beers are from Arkansas. Every. Single. One. I commute to Siloam Springs for work each weekday, and a rough day at the office often leads to a pint at Creekside before making the thirty-minute trek back to Fayetteville. I’m glad I found the place.

Bentonville Brewing Co. put out some of my favorite IPAs of the year. The expanding Homewrecker series brought one in particular that I fell head over heels for. Hop Wrecker IPA is a west coast-style IPA that is dank, resinous, and piney. And in a world seemingly dominated by hazy IPAs, it’s clear as daylight. I hope 2023 brings us more throwback beers like Hop Wrecker.

Brian Sorensen

But what will most assuredly be a favorite experience of 2022 has not even happened yet: The last Arkansas Brewers Guild Tap Takeover of the year is happening at Fossil Cove Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. The event rotates among the state’s breweries, with proceeds benefiting the guild and funding its work. It’s a great chance to see faces from the state’s brewing industry in one place at the same time. I’m fortunate that this one is happening five minutes from my home, and I’m looking forward to rubbing elbows with some of the state’s brewers.

Advertisement

Year-end reflections usually come with a few regrets too. Mine include not getting around the state as much as I would have liked. For example, I missed another Festival of Darkness at Lost Forty Brewing Co. in October. I haven’t been to one yet, which I must remedy in 2023. And there are several breweries I didn’t make my first visit to this year, including Three Birds Brewing Co. in El Dorado, Point Remove Brewing Co. in Morrilton, Burks Brothers Brewing in Bryant, and Blade and Barrel Brewing Co. in Jacksonville.

For many years I could say I had been to every brewery in Arkansas. It has become a much bigger challenge as the number of breweries has proliferated. My New Year’s resolution is to spend more weekends outside of Northwest Arkansas, visiting the rest of the state’s breweries. We are living in the golden age of Arkansas beer, and I plan to take better advantage of it in 2023.