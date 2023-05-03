Arkansas food historian Kat Robinson took a retreat to The Writers Colony at Dairy Hallow in Eureka Springs last winter to bake hundreds of iconic Arkansas pie recipes she’s collected from restaurants, community, club and church cookbooks to compile for her new book, “The Great Arkansas Pie Book,” slated for a nationwide hardcover release on May 9.
Robinson’s new book contains more than 200 recipes for pie and pie crust. She has shared an excerpt from the book to Eat Arkansas featuring Miss Alma’s chocolate meringue Mile High Pie from former Benton restaurant Ed and Kay’s:
Benton’s long-running Ed and Kay’s Restaurant closed in 2014, the end of more than 60 years for the eatery on a bluff over the Saline River. The spot on the southwest side of town started out as Pat’s Cafe, originally opened by Pat Newcomb. He built a little two room structure there and offered food from it, with no set hours. The place would do the standard meat-and-three and close when food ran out.
Pat hired Alma French in the 1960s to wait tables. Betwixt the two, the Mile High Meringue Pie was born. Alma and her husband Ed would eventually purchase the place in 1969 after Pat suffered a heart attack. They changed the name and kept going.
When they decided to retire, a different Ed entered the picture – Ed Diemer. He and his wife Kay took over in 1982, painted the new name on the roof so it could be seen from the rather new stretch of Interstate 30 that passed right by the restaurant. Miss Alma stayed for a month after the Diemers bought the place and taught Kay — who stepped into that kitchen without knowing the ins and outs of restaurant cooking yet — everything the place served. Those Mile High Pies stayed on the menu, and over the course of the next several decades became regionally famous.
I was there the day Kay decided she was ready to be done. This time around, the recipes did not pass from one owner to the next. Though a couple different enterprises have occupied the spot since, the memory of those pies continues to linger.
My friend Cindy Martin Corbitt has shared with me recipes from The Safety Zone Cookbook by Realtors and Other Famous People from 1995, contributed by Alma French.A perennial favorite at the restaurant. Like all of Miss Alma’s meringues, this includes about a half cup of crushed ice, which leaves the meringue moist and with tiny air pockets.
MISS ALMA’S CHOCOLATE MERINGUE MILE HIGH PIECustard
2 cups milk
1 Tablespoon salted butter
2 heaping Tablespoons cornstarch
2 heaping Tablespoons cocoa powder
pinch of salt
water
4 or 5 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla
2/3 cups sugarMeringue
1 cup egg whites (6-8)
pinch of salt
crushed ice
1 heaping Tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla1 baked 9 inch pastry pie crustHeat the milk with butter. Mix dry ingredients together. Add enough water to moisten. Add egg yolks to this; mix well. Add to boiling milk; stir well until thick. Add vanilla. Pour into baked pie shell and allow to cool.Put egg whites in mixer bowl. Add crushed ice; beat on high until fluffy. Add remaining ingredients and beat until thick and full. Pile on top of cooled pie. Brown in oven at 300°s. Cool completely before serving.
Robinson has previously written about where to find pie in Arkansas in her books “Arkansas Pie: A Delicious Slice of the Natural State” and “Another Slice of Arkansas Pie.” Robinson’s 12th book, “The Great Arkansas Pie Book,” is available for preorder in paperback and hardcover from Robinson’s Tonti Press online store.