Benton’s long-running Ed and Kay’s Restaurant closed in 2014, the end of more than 60 years for the eatery on a bluff over the Saline River. The spot on the southwest side of town started out as Pat’s Cafe, originally opened by Pat Newcomb. He built a little two room structure there and offered food from it, with no set hours. The place would do the standard meat-and-three and close when food ran out.

Kat Robinson

Pat hired Alma French in the 1960s to wait tables. Betwixt the two, the Mile High Meringue Pie was born. Alma and her husband Ed would eventually purchase the place in 1969 after Pat suffered a heart attack. They changed the name and kept going.

When they decided to retire, a different Ed entered the picture – Ed Diemer. He and his wife Kay took over in 1982, painted the new name on the roof so it could be seen from the rather new stretch of Interstate 30 that passed right by the restaurant. Miss Alma stayed for a month after the Diemers bought the place and taught Kay — who stepped into that kitchen without knowing the ins and outs of restaurant cooking yet — everything the place served. Those Mile High Pies stayed on the menu, and over the course of the next several decades became regionally famous.