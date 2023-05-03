Bonchon, a global Korean fried chicken restaurant, announced an expansion into Arkansas with two separate multi-unit franchise deals planned for Bentonville, Fayetteville, Jonesboro and Little Rock.

A news release from QSR Magazine said new franchise partner Sam Mirafuentes, a resident of Jonesboro, will open three locations in Jonesboro and Little Rock. New franchise partner Jeff Poole will open two locations in Bentonville and Fayetteville. The release doesn’t say how many locations are planned for each of the cities.

Bonchon, Korean for “my hometown,” was founded in South Korea in 2002 and was established in the U.S. in 2006. Known for its hand-battered double fried, hand-brushed chicken, Bonchon has more than 120 units in the U.S. and more than 400 globally. Its proprietary spicy and soy garlic sauces are made in Bonchon’s global kitchen in Busan, South Korea.

The restaurant’s “crunch out loud” catchphrase has inspired customers to participate in the #crunchoutloudchallenge on TikTok and other social media platforms by creating selfie eating videos that showcase the chicken’s audible crunch. One TikTok user said not to ask him which sauce is better and to always order half spicy and half soy garlic.

From Bonchon’s website:

“Bonchon chicken is straight mukbang material. Muk-what? Muk-order-up-and-stuff-your-face deliciousness. That’s what! So, you in? It’s time to crunch out loud.”

In addition to chicken wings and strips, Bonchon’s menu offers starters such as potstickers, sliders and shrimp shumai (shrimp dumplings). Its entrees include a Bonchon wrap, rice dishes like bibimbap and chicken katsu and noodle dishes including bulgogi and japchae.

No location specifics or timelines were announced in the release.