Loblolly Creamery has announced that a portion of proceeds from its new small batch Wildberry Pop-Tart-inspired Power Jam ice cream will benefit Little Rock’s Rock Town Roller Derby. Power Jam is a blueberry ice cream whipped with pie crust, strawberry jam and white chocolate. It’s available in Loblolly’s Little Rock scoop shop and will be featured this month until the last scoop is gone.

Rock Town Roller Derby will face the RoughNeck Roller Derby out of Tulsa in back-to-back games May 13 at Arkansas Skatium (1311 S. Bowman Road). The first game starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15 and can be purchased here.