By
Rhett Brinkley
On
9:48 am
Brian Chilson

Chef Ira Mittelman announced on Facebook that he is the new chef at Lonoke’s field trip-worthy restaurant The Grumpy Rabbit. The Grumpy Rabbit (105 Front St.) opened in January of 2021 with James Beard nominee James Hale in the executive chef role. Hale departed in May of 2022 and sous chefs Kyle Carson and Danyiel “EJ” Turner were promoted to share the executive role.

Mittelman is the previous owner of Ira’s Park Hill Grill in North Little Rock off JFK Boulevard and briefly Ira’s Restaurant in the historic Rose Building on Main Street before it became Allsopp & Chapple. Mittleman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that his role is at The Grumpy Rabbit is still being worked out and that he wants to take take the menu up a few notches. On Facebook yesterday Mittelman said the new menu will debut today and he will share it the next couple of days.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

The Grumpy Rabbit is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

Advertisement
Rhett Brinkley

Help to Keep Great Journalism Alive in Arkansas

Join the fight for truth and become a subscriber of the Arkansas Times. We've been battling powerful forces for 48 years through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, our readers value great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing and supporting our efforts, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers to expand our coverage. Together, we can continue to hold the powerful accountable and bring important stories to light. Subscribe now or donate for as little as $1 and be a part of the Arkansas Times community.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Hot stuff open line Next article Robinson Center announces its 2023-2024 Broadway season
Tags

Commenting FAQs