Chef Ira Mittelman announced on Facebook that he is the new chef at Lonoke’s field trip-worthy restaurant The Grumpy Rabbit. The Grumpy Rabbit (105 Front St.) opened in January of 2021 with James Beard nominee James Hale in the executive chef role. Hale departed in May of 2022 and sous chefs Kyle Carson and Danyiel “EJ” Turner were promoted to share the executive role.

Mittelman is the previous owner of Ira’s Park Hill Grill in North Little Rock off JFK Boulevard and briefly Ira’s Restaurant in the historic Rose Building on Main Street before it became Allsopp & Chapple. Mittleman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that his role is at The Grumpy Rabbit is still being worked out and that he wants to take take the menu up a few notches. On Facebook yesterday Mittelman said the new menu will debut today and he will share it the next couple of days.

Brian Chilson

The Grumpy Rabbit is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.