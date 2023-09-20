Courtesy of BCW

Chef Nathan Miller‘s new restaurant, BCW — an acronym for Bread, Cheese and Wine — has been teasing images this week of its new space in downtown Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood at 1424 S. Main St. as it approaches its opening.

Miller said on a phone call last Monday that once the final inspections were completed, the restaurant would go into an invite-only soft opening period this week. Miller said the public opening would commence immediately after, but rather than have a grand opening date, the plan was to open more casually. One day, soon, it will just be open.

Judging from a couple photos on Instagram, the restaurant has a cool, modern vibe and looks like a great addition to the bustling SoMa neighborhood. The 2,000 square-foot space has an upstairs mezzanine section that looks to be directly above the bar. The interior is decorated with a plethora of plants (50-plus according to a Facebook post), and the walls are adorned with art. Miller said the restaurant will seat about 85 people.

The food looks good, too. Miller said in a previous interview that the menu at BCW will feature shareable items, elevated grilled cheese sandwiches and a strong cocktail program with wine available on tap and in bottles.

Miller, who’s career as a chef includes three years at West Little Rock’s YaYa’s Euro Bistro and four years working in restaurants in Nashville, said that BCW’s cocktail and wine program will be of equal importance to the food program, and the restaurant’s concept was specifically designed for the neighborhood. Thursday through Saturday, it will be the latest restaurant open in SoMa. BCW’s hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Thu.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Mon.

Follow BCW on Instagram or Facebook for announcements.