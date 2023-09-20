By
Rhett Brinkley
On
12:55 pm
Courtesy of BCW
Bread, Cheese and Wine, aka BCW, will be opening soon in SoMa.

Chef Nathan Miller‘s new restaurant, BCW — an acronym for Bread, Cheese and Wine — has been teasing images this week of its new space in downtown Little Rock’s SoMa neighborhood at 1424 S. Main St. as it approaches its opening.

Miller said on a phone call last Monday that once the final inspections were completed, the restaurant would go into an invite-only soft opening period this week. Miller said the public opening would commence immediately after, but rather than have a grand opening date, the plan was to open more casually. One day, soon, it will just be open.

Advertisement

Judging from a couple photos on Instagram, the restaurant has a cool, modern vibe and looks like a great addition to the bustling SoMa neighborhood. The 2,000 square-foot space has an upstairs mezzanine section that looks to be directly above the bar. The interior is decorated with a plethora of plants (50-plus according to a Facebook post), and the walls are adorned with art. Miller said the restaurant will seat about 85 people.

Courtesy of BCW
The charcuterie board at BCW.

The food looks good, too. Miller said in a previous interview that the menu at BCW will feature shareable items, elevated grilled cheese sandwiches and a strong cocktail program with wine available on tap and in bottles.

Advertisement
BCW
Beet salad.

Miller, who’s career as a chef includes three years at West Little Rock’s YaYa’s Euro Bistro and four years working in restaurants in Nashville, said that BCW’s cocktail and wine program will be of equal importance to the food program, and the restaurant’s concept was specifically designed for the neighborhood. Thursday through Saturday, it will be the latest restaurant open in SoMa. BCW’s hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Thu.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Mon.

Follow BCW on Instagram or Facebook for announcements.

Advertisement
Rhett Brinkley
Rhett Brinkley is a self-published author and the food editor at the Arkansas Times. He also covers sports and weather. Send restaurant tips and food selfies to rhettbrinkley@arktimes.com

48 years of fearless reporting and still going strong

Be a part of something bigger and join the fight for truth by subscribing or donating to the Arkansas Times. For 48 years, our progressive, alternative newspaper in Little Rock has been tackling powerful forces through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, it's clear that our readers value our commitment to great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing or donating – as little as $1 –, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be supporting our efforts to hire more writers and expand our coverage. Take a stand with the Arkansas Times and make a difference with your subscription or donation today.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Pro-abortion billboards on I-55 bring comfort, Washington Post reports Next article Additional costs push Little Rock board chamber renovation to $810k
Tags

Commenting FAQs