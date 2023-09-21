7 Brew Coffee

A new 7 Brew Coffee stand was dropped off by crane to its new Benton location at 1415 Military Road. Mysaline.com reported in May that the previous building on the property was occupied by Carmelita’s Mexican Diner and, before that, a Gulf gas station. That building was torn down.

7 Brew Coffee Advertisement

7 Brews are popping up all over Central Arkansas at a rapid pace, made possible by modular, prefabricated buildings that are delivered to their future building sites. Just this year franchisee Brew Crew LLC of Fayetteville has opened six stores in Central Arkansas, with one more in North Little Rock on the way. At least two are located at former iconic Little Rock locations: Shorty Small’s on Rodney Parham Road and TCBY on West Markham were both demolished to make way for 7 Brews.

7 Brew originally opened in Rogers in 2017. According to its website, there are currently 24 locations in Arkansas and more than 100 nationwide.