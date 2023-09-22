The Xperience Kitchen + Lounge, a soul food restaurant and cocktail lounge, will soon be taking the place of the former 109 & Co. space at 109 Main St. in downtown Little Rock, just south of the Statehouse Convention Center.

Advertisement

Owner Bobby Forrest Jr., a Little Rock criminal defense attorney and owner of the Chosen Law Group, said he’s had a goal to open a restaurant for a few years and took inspiration from the Houston food scene after attending law school there. Forrest said he knows the previous owners of 109 and said they were looking to either rebrand or sell. 109 closed in August, he said.

For the last decade the location has primarily been a cocktail lounge. Maduro Cigar Bar & Lounge opened in 2012, and it was rebranded to 109 in 2014.

Advertisement

Forrest said renovations have included brightening the space and adding a full service kitchen. He said they’re currently on track to hit the target date of Nov. 10 for the grand opening.

The menu will feature soul food offerings, craft cocktails and a weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Forrest said that the restaurant will transition into a lounge after 10 p.m. on weekend evenings and switch over to a bar food menu. All day brunch is being considered for Sunday, Forrest said.

Advertisement

Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Wed-Thu; 4 p.m.- 1 a.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Sat.; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sun.

The restaurant will be conducting open interviews Sept. 26-28 from 6-8 p.m.