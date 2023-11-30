The Mighty Rib Illustration: Phillip Rex Huddleston

Cornucopia (noun): an abundant supply of good things of a specified kind.

Each month, I will be writing about a cornucopia of food topics, which include a recap of my eating adventures, food and drink news, my general thoughts on the Central Arkansas culinary scene and a quick Top 10 list. So, with that in mind, let’s get to it.

Roasted Duck Ramen at Gold Bowl

Have you grown tired of me raving about the roasted duck ramen at downtown’s Gold Bowl? Hope not, because I’m about to dedicate another 75 words to its greatness. Yes, the delightfully salty broth, tender noodles and soft-boiled egg all put a smile on my face, but the duck, my goodness, the duck is what separates this ramen from all the others in the area. The skin is so crispy, and the meat — so tender. It’s not technically on the regular menu, so if you go and they’ve run out, don’t get mad at me. I heard a rumor that the duck is flown in from New York City on a private jet.

Breakfast Tacos at Tacos Godoy

We have breakfast tacos in Little Rock! Did you think we’d ever see the day? I didn’t. Thank you, Tacos Godoy, for answering my prayers and opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Many of the major players are there: chorizo, beans, eggs, cheese and carne asada. Diners have options on ingredient combos, but I recommend the Huevos con Chorizo. Honestly though, any of them are worth your stomach space. Just make sure to get the flour tortillas. Nothing against corn tortillas, but they do not have any business being near breakfast tacos. Spoken like a true Texan.

Seafood Stew at The Pantry

The Pantry has a new-ish menu item. The Seafood Stew is available at both locations during dinner, and it might be one of the better dishes from the beloved restaurant in quite some time. The pile of mussels covered in a thick, flavorful tomato curry sauce is the unquestioned star, but big chunks of red snapper meat and plump shrimp scattered throughout are no afterthoughts, nor is the grilled bread to help sop up all the goodness. This dish isn’t spicy, so those adverse to heat should not worry, but be forewarned, the sauce is so freaking good that you’ll be tempted to lick the plate. Seriously.

T-bone Steak at Doe’s Eat Place

Why do I always forget to reserve a 3-pound porterhouse when I know damn well a Doe’s chow down on a Friday night is in store? Heads up, they sell out! Our group of six had to “suffer” through a couple T-bones cooked to a perfect medium rare. The steak’s signature crust made an appearance, as did the meat juice that is every bit as enjoyable as the slab of beef itself. Experienced folk, like me, will tell you that each accompanying French fry needs a quick dip in the artery-clogging pool of joy, so you’d be wise to listen to the experts.

Loaded Lox Sandwich at The Bagel Shop

Talk about an accurate name. The “Loaded Lox” at The Bagel Shop comes with a hearty serving of smoked salmon and cream cheese (go with the scallion), along with fresh red onion, dill and those delightfully briny capers. Opt for the Everything Bagel as your vessel of choice, then sit back and give thanks to whatever higher power you believe in that we now have a real deal, boiled-then-baked bagel right here in Little Rock. While there have been some complaints about the shop’s high prices, this $16 sandwich represents a solid value. As mentioned, the sandwich is loaded with lox, which isn’t a cheap ingredient. Also, if you don’t have an insanely voracious appetite, then it’s probably best split with a friend.

Tidbits, openings, and closings

We’ve had our fair share of openings and closings this month, as is typically the case with the highly fluid restaurant industry. Longtime pizza fan favorite, Damgoode Pies, ended a two-decade run in the capital city after shutting down the Cantrell location. Mt. Fuji re-opened in Breckenridge Village in the same complex as its original version.

Mt. Fuji 2.0 is slightly bigger and much better in just about every aspect imaginable.

Blue House Bakery and Cafe has new digs at 305 Progress Drive in Bryant.

Draft + Table just opened in Argenta. Same with La Chingada in the River Market. And check out Rookh + Knight Lounge, the new Indian/Italian fusion restaurant in Bryant from the owners of Taj Mahal.

Big time congrats to Crissy’s Pub Style.

You need to carve out a little time to visit Sterling Market’s new retractable roof outdoor area known as The Alley. I got a sneak peek before it opened and was absolutely blown away. Live music, Razorback games on the big screens and Sunday brunches are just a few of the ways this exciting new space will be utilized.

Speaking of Sterling Market, they’ve partnered with local Pettaway Square bookstore Paper Hearts to host a monthly cookbook club. I attended the one in November and really enjoyed my time sampling some of the dishes from “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen” prepared by chefs Paige Russell-Burt and John Burt.

Tickets are $15 per person with the option to purchase a copy of the featured book at an additional cost.

Rock Town Distillery has a December cocktail class coming up and Eggshells Kitchen Co. has a variety of cooking classes already scheduled for the new year.

The Arkansas Pecan Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in historic downtown Keo, which is only about a 35-minute drive from Little Rock. Admission is free and there will be live music, local vendors, food trucks, and bounce houses, pics with Santa for the kids, as well as a classic car show, toy drive and pecan pie contest.

And Finally: My Top 25 Sandwiches in the Little Rock Area

Legit Cheesesteak at Brood & Barley Chicken Parm at Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom Keo Klassic at Charlotte’s Eats & Sweets Loaded Lox (Open Faced) at The Bagel Shop Prosciutto Panini at BMB Creations Bakery (Conway) BLT (seasonal) at Trio’s Pulled Flank Sandwich at Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe Club Sandwich at Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot) Egg Toaster with Bacon at Too Sweet Bar & Grill Brick-Pressed Prosciutto at HAM Market Pastrami (special) at Terri-Lynn’s Chimi Pork Sandwich at The Croissanterie Smoked Bologna Sandwich at White Water Tavern Big O.C. at Olde Crow General Store Club Sandwich at Crazee’s Cafe Carnitas Torta at Taqueria El Palenque Smoky Pepperjack Turkey at Mill Town Coffee Co. (Sheridan) Grilled Ham & Cheese at Buffalo Grill Bodega Breakfast Sandwich at Speakeasy Café (Bryant) Grady’s Grinder at Grady’s Pizza & Subs Chicken & Hot Pepper Cheese Po-Boy at The Faded Rose Tuna Mediterrano at Boulevard Bread Company Smoked Cuban Sandwich at Sarah’s Smoked Specialties (Benton) Cajun Turkey at Uncle T’s Food Mart The Garden at Jimmy’s Serious Sandwiches

That’s it from me. See you in December!