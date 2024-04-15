Park Plaza is debuting a new food truck festival on Saturday to benefit the Arkansas Food Bank.

Trucks, Taps & Tunes will bring several food trucks, local craft beer and live music to Park Plaza, “Little Rock’s premier shopping destination,” at 6000 W. Markham St. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The numbers of individuals and families facing food insecurity in our state are staggering,” Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton said in a press release. “Every dollar raised will help more people in Arkansas, and we are thankful for this event.”

Participating food trucks include La Casa De Mi Abuelita Mawmaw’s House; The Ice Cream Truck; FYE Vegan Chic; Top Dog Catering; Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop; Tracy B’s “That’s So Cheezy”; Pinches Tacos. And it wouldn’t be a food event at Park Plaza without Dippin’ Dots, better known as “Ice Cream of the Future” to those of us who used to storm the mall in the late ’80s. Incredible stuff.

Beer will be available for purchase from Flyway Brewing and Stone’s Throw Brewing.

Tickets are $5, and include admission, parking and live entertainment from country music artist Donnie Lee Strickland, who takes the stage at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for children 12 and under.