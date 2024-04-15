By
Rhett Brinkley
On
1:15 pm

Park Plaza is debuting a new food truck festival on Saturday to benefit the Arkansas Food Bank.

Trucks, Taps & Tunes will bring several food trucks, local craft beer and live music to Park Plaza, “Little Rock’s premier shopping destination,” at 6000 W. Markham St. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Advertisement

“The numbers of individuals and families facing food insecurity in our state are staggering,” Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton said in a press release. “Every dollar raised will help more people in Arkansas, and we are thankful for this event.”

Participating food trucks include La Casa De Mi Abuelita Mawmaw’s House; The Ice Cream Truck; FYE Vegan Chic; Top Dog Catering; Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop; Tracy B’s “That’s So Cheezy”; Pinches Tacos. And it wouldn’t be a food event at Park Plaza without Dippin’ Dots, better known as “Ice Cream of the Future” to those of us who used to storm the mall in the late ’80s. Incredible stuff.

Advertisement

Beer will be available for purchase from Flyway Brewing and Stone’s Throw Brewing.

Tickets are $5, and include admission, parking and live entertainment from country music artist Donnie Lee Strickland, who takes the stage at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Advertisement

 

Rhett Brinkley
Rhett Brinkley is the food editor at the Arkansas Times. Send restaurant tips and food selfies to rhettbrinkley@arktimes.com

Be a part of something bigger

As a reader of the Arkansas Times, you know we’re dedicated to bringing you tough, determined, and feisty journalism that holds the powerful accountable. For 50 years, we've been fighting the good fight in Little Rock and beyond – with your support, we can do even more. By becoming a subscriber or donating as little as $1 to our efforts, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers to expand our coverage and continue to bring important stories to light. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, it's clear that our readers value our great journalism. Join us in the fight for truth.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Lecterngate audit report to be released today Next article Trevor Bates, Joe and The Feels and DOT at White Water on Thursday
Tags

Commenting FAQs