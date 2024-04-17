By
Beef-a-Roo

Beef-a-Roo, the Rockford, Illinois-based fast casual franchise that has been “famously delicious since 1967,” held a grand reopening last weekend at its Shackleford Road location following a fire in the kitchen that occurred just a few months after the restaurant made its Little Rock debut last October.

Beef-a-Roo CEO Matt Riddle told the Arkansas Times in March that the fire was small but destroyed the restaurant’s griddle and one of its fryers. Riddle said equipment availability and insurance delayed reopening plans. A release from the restaurant says it has been newly remodeled since the closure.

The reopening coincides with the launch of a new daily breakfast menu, which features breakfast sandwiches, bowls, burritos and coffee drinks. Beef-a-Roo has incorporated its signature roast beef on a “BaRito” with scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, American cheese and maple aioli. The roast beef is also available on a breakfast sandwich, which is offered on a biscuit or a croissant. You can check out the full menu here.

Beef-a-Roo’s new roast beef breakfast sandwich.

In a press release, Riddle said the reopening represents a new chapter for the restaurant.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome back our loyal guests and introduce our community to an entirely new experience,” Riddle said. “We can’t wait to share our passion for great food and warm hospitality with the wonderful people of Little Rock.”

