Rhett Brinkley

The new Scoops Homemade Ice Cream shop that’s been in the works at the corner of the busy downtown intersection at Third and Broadway is now open. Scoops has a Central Avenue store in Hot Springs and has been slow-churning homemade ice cream since 2003. The new Little Rock shop is its second location.

Advertisement

Seriously good since 2003, its website says, the menu features about 25 ice cream flavors, including cake batter, cafe latte, animal cracker, Death By Chocolate and hummingbird cake. Milkshakes, sundaes, concretes, floats and ice cream cookie sandwiches are also available. The Little Rock store also serves a handful of traditional coffee drinks, along with an ice cream coffee menu that includes a cold brew ice cream pour over, ice cream affogato and ice cream lattes. A few baked goods are also on the menu, including a croissant sandwich featuring croissants from The Croissanterie, scones from Blackberry Market and cookies from Blue Cake Honey Pies.

Ice cream for breakfast? Why not? The Little Rock store’s hours of operation are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.