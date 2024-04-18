The Buttered Biscuit (Facebook)

Bentonville-based breakfast restaurant The Buttered Biscuit is now hiring for its new Chenal Parkway location, slated to open in late May or early June. In December, the restaurant announced plans to expand into Little Rock with two stores to open in 2024. The second branch, the release said, will open in the Heights neighborhood at 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd. sometime later this year.

Founded by Sam Russell (“Chief Biscuit Officer”) and Anna Russell, The Buttered Biscuit has two Bentonville stores, as well as one each in Springdale and Fayetteville.

This morning there was a press conference at the UA Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute about a “Project Biscuit” partnership between the school’s culinary department and The Buttered Biscuit. We’re not sure what that means exactly, but according to a release, attendees were able to watch culinary students “hard at work in the kitchen preparing their own versions of The Buttered Biscuit’s scratch-made biscuits.”

UPDATE: It was announced at the press conference that The Buttered Biscuit’s Project Biscuit Charitable Fund will provide a $5,000 scholarship to the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute at Pulaski Tech. The scholarship will be awarded in the fall 2024 semester, the release said.

The Buttered Biscuit opened in Bentonville in 2017.