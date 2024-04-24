There’s a new Friday night dinner option in North Little Rock’s Park Hill neighborhood. Erika Gee, host of the popular Ease Supper Club, is opening Ease Bistro this Friday night in a cottage space right off JFK Boulevard at 100 West B Ave.

Gee said the bistro is a sister concept to the supper clubs she began hosting a little over a year ago. It’s inspired by European bistros, she said. Gee described the vibe as relaxed and unpretentious with great food and wine options.

“It’s really just intended to be a place to come with your friends to hang out for a few hours,” she said. The bistro can seat about 26 inside and 20 on an adjacent patio.

In this writer’s opinion, Park Hill could use more outdoor dining spots, and a space like this seems like a great concept for the historic residential neighborhood.

“As a resident of Park Hill, I think that’s one of the things that’s been missing is a place for the neighborhood to get together and see people that you know,” Gee said. “I know a lot of people went to North Bar for that, and I’m sure they will again when it reopens, but it’s kind of left a hole in the neighborhood.”

This is a side project for Gee, who’s an attorney by day. The menu, which she plans to change seasonally, is focused on small plates, shareables and wine pairings. The small plates menu features a French onion short rib tartine (open faced sandwich) with braised short rib, caramelized onion and Gruyere cheese that’s served on house-made sourdough. She also offers a vegetarian tartine with roasted, locally sourced oyster mushrooms and goat cheese; it can also be served vegan.

A self-proclaimed bean nerd, Gee will also highlight a bean of the day with a bowl of beans from the Rancho Gordo bean club she belongs to. Another small plate option is a marinated French lentil salad with pecans and goat cheese.

Shareables include homemade hummus, meat and cheese boards, and the “Bougie Cheese Dip,” which Gee describes as a pimento cheese-inspired fondue with sharp and extra sharp cheddar, pimentos and white wine. It’s served with pork rinds from Me & McGee Market, but guests can also substitute sourdough or gluten-free crackers.

As for the wine menu, Gee said she’s trying to strike a balance between wines she enjoys and pair well with her food and those that are generally more popular.

The dessert menu features a lemon tiramisu and a chocolate affogato. You can check out the full menu here.

When Gee started hosting supper clubs, she was preparing her food out of a shared commercial ghost kitchen and holding events at the historic E.O. Manees House in Argenta and other locations in Central Arkansas. The cottage is on the same property as the Walker Law Firm at the corner of JFK Avenue and B Avenue.

The building is small, so Gee elected to purchase a commercial food trailer, which sits on the patio. It just serves as her kitchen, though: The bistro will provide full service. Gee said it will be first come, first serve, and she still plans to host ticketed supper clubs twice a month. You can sign up for her email list here to find out about all upcoming events.

Ease Bistro will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Fridays, “and if the neighborhood responds, we’ll expand from there,” Gee said.