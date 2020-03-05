In a press release today, the University of Arkansas at Monticello (Go, Boll Weevils!) announced it was in the planning phases for the state’s first musician-only residence hall. In August, a 1967 campus building, Royer Hall, will reopen as a “co-ed living-and-learning community exclusively for students enrolled in choral and instrumental music courses.” The building will house 120 students, nine practice rooms equipped with acoustical panels, a listening lab, study area and lounge. Students enrolled in any music course may apply for residency, and preference will be given to music majors.

From the release:

Residence Hall staff will also be providing programming and activities that are geared especially for music students, something that Chancellor Peggy Doss is excited about. “The on-campus living and learning experience is a vital one. We know that students are more likely to be successful academically and complete their degrees within four years when they have a strong connection to campus – and especially when they live on campus,” said Dr. Doss. “Our plans for Royer are to create an inviting, functional space for residents who already have a lot in common. This model caters to student interests, creates a sense of community, and promotes student success,” she said.

…“We think this is not only a great recruitment tool as we continue to sign top-ranked musicians from around the region, but also a wonderful retention tool for our current music students. They’ll be able to continue building our strong community of musicians on campus and enjoy easy access to the resources they want and need,” said [UAM Division of Music Chair] Justin Anders.

