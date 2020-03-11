The Trashcan Bandits Brian Chilson

Ahead of this Saturday’s showcase finals, we’re giving a little preview of each of our five finalists. One of those is The Trashcan Bandits, a clarinet-centric, noir-folk throwdown that’s half middle finger, half “mazel tov.” Here’s “The Daily Grind.”

The Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase was inaugurated in 1993 by the now-defunct Spectrum Weekly and handed over to the Arkansas Times in 1997. This Saturday, we ring in its 28th anniversary with a big celebration and competition.

From all of our showcase entries, we chose 16 bands. They competed in semifinal rounds at Stickyz in January and February. Our judges included Diana Long, director of River Market Operations for the LR Convention & Visitors Bureau; EC Haynes, rock and roller, hardcore haircare guru, lead singer of Four on the Floor; Buckley O’Mell, vice president of advocacy at the Little Rock Regional Chamber and the founder of Create Little Rock; Cliff and Susan Erwin Prowse, the musicians behind the Pink Piano Show and founders of Yadaloo Music Festival; Sonny Kay, executive director of Low Key Arts; and poet, playwright and organizer Chris James.

Advertisement

They’ve narrowed the contenders down to six bands: Tiny Towns, Won Run, Ante Yana, Hemmed In Hollow and The Trashcan Bandits. Shepherded by emcees Chris James and Sarah Woolf, those five bands will battle it out at the finals starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Rev Room. The winner’s prizes include: