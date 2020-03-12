A global health scare is canceling large-scale festivals like SXSW in the name of “social distancing,” a measure health officials say can help “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus in the United States.

With the number of coronavirus cases growing in Arkansas, the wave of concert cancellations is making its way through Arkansas, and we’re tracking those here as we receive word of them. If you want to send us a tip about a concert cancellation that’s not listed here, give us a shout at calendar@arktimes.com.

Canceled concerts include:

Cher, originally scheduled to land at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, March 14, has postponed all concerts on her “Here We Go Again” tour.

Advertisement

John Fullbright, originally scheduled to play Thursday, March 12, at South on Main as part of the Oxford American Presents concert series, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 11. Call 501-263-0191 for questions, or sign up for newsletter updates at the link here.

Choir of Man, who was to play at ASU-Mountain Home Thursday, March 12, as a reschedule from a missed Feb. 5 date, is being scheduled to return in the fall of 2020. More on that here.

Larkin Poe, originally scheduled to play at UA Pulaski Tech, Saturday, March 14, has been rescheduled for Aug. 12.

Ballet Arkansas’s “Snow White,” a set of two noontime matinees scheduled to run at UA Pulaski Tech’s Center for the Humanities and Arts (CHARTS) April 25-26, has been canceled.

John Moreland, originally scheduled to play Sunday, March 15, at South on Main as part of the Oxford American Presents concert series, has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 9. Call 501-263-0191 for questions, or sign up for newsletter updates at the link here.

Advertisement

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s “Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin,” originally scheduled for March 14-15 at Robinson Performance Hall, has been canceled. A press release from ASO says ticketholders may “donate their ticket price to ASO for a tax credit by visiting www.ArkansasSymphony.org/ donate-your-tickets, emailing tickets@ArkansasSymphony.org; Exchange their tickets to a future concert, or contact the Box Office at 501-666-1761 if they have any additional questions.

Valley of the Vapors, an annual festival of independent music in Hot Springs, has been canceled.

Princeaus’ “Repertoire” showcase, scheduled for March 20 at Vino’s, has been canceled.

Advertisement

Argenta Community Theater’s “Encore for Education” gala, scheduled for March 13 at ACT, has been canceled.

A performance from Hard Candy, originally scheduled for March 18 at Club Sway, has been postponed with a TBD date.

The musical “Junie B. Jones,” to run through March 15 at The Studio Theatre, has been postponed.