On Friday, March 20, Bandcamp — a streaming platform known for paying artists a bigger share of profits than competitors like Spotify — is waiving its revenue share for all sales conducted between midnight Thursday, March 19, and midnight Friday, March 20. That means more money goes into the pockets of Arkansas musicians like the one on the list that follows.
And, if you’re married to another streaming platform, or are otherwise looking for more to stock your quarantine playlist, we’ve got a few suggestions. Meanwhile:
Tributaries – The Cons of Formant
Arkansas Bo – I’m Tiiide Of Dis Shxt
Jaws of the Ouachita – Hell Camino
Live at White Water Tavern – Sad Daddy
I Am Not Them: The Legacy Project – Big Piph
One Party System – Terminal Nation/Neckbeard Deathcamp
Handmade Moments – Paw Paw Tree
To Tell You the Truth – Willi Carlisle