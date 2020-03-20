Fayetteville native and acclaimed electronic composer/pianist Amos Cochran has a few projects in the rearview mirror whose names local film buffs will already know, even if they didn’t know he wrote the scores for them — Amman Abbasi’s “Dayveon,” Daniel Campbell’s “The Orderly,” Jesse Burks’ “Cured.”

Here, in this installment of Katy Henriksen (a contributor to the Arkansas Times) and Glenn France’s concert series, Cochran celebrates the release of his latest album, “Niente.” Silence, Cochran says, “plays a huge role” in his work,” he said. “The overall emotional arc of my songs has this concept as well, often starting out in whispered silence to lay the ground for the largest emotional build possible.” The album’s three solo piano tunes and five pieces for piano, violin and cello will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11, and live-streamed from the Facebook page for Fort Smith’s SOL Studios, at which Cochran recorded the album with violinist Miranda Baker-Burns and cellist Christian Serrano-Torres.