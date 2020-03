Ashlie Atkinson IMDB

Check out Arkansas native Ashlie Atkinson’s (“Mr. Robot,” “BlacKkKlansman”) rendition of Hansol Jung’s “Cocktail Class” monologue on Instagram. It’s part of a series from The 24 Hour Plays called “Viral Monologues.” Then, because you’ll be in immediate need of more Ashlie Atkinson, watch this. Atkinson tested positive for the coronavirus last week.