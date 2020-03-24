Little Rock’s chief science museum is shuttered to mitigate coronavirus spread — and just as Little Rock schools are closed, leaving throngs of kids at home with new routines and fidgety hands.

Luckily, if you’ve got some cardboard lying around (good idea to disinfect it first, and to use it only after a 24-hour period), you can put it to use in a tinkering project co-sponsored by Museum of Discovery and Baldwin & Shell Construction Co.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The parameters for the contest are pretty straightforward. Get some cardboard, make stuff with it. Creators can enter the contest in one of two divisions: family-constructed or adult-constructed. The winner of the family-constructed contest scores a family membership to the Museum of Discovery, plus a private tour of a Baldwin & Shell construction site. The winner of the adult-constructed contest receives a Baldwin & Shell tour, plus two Science After Dark memberships, which provide free admission to the museum’s monthly adult event for one year. If you need some tips, check this out. And dream big, y’all.

Here’s how to enter:

Advertisement