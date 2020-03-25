Kai Coggin at Wednesday Night Poetry's 30th Anniversary celebration, held Feb. 6, 2019 Brian Chilson

Social distancing and staying home is the only reasonable public health policy for the moment in Arkansas, but how do you stomach canceling when your weekly poetry gathering is on a hot 1,625-week streak?

You don’t, if you’re Wednesday Night Poetry director Kai Coggin. The legendarily long-running poetry series in Hot Springs goes live tonight at 7 p.m. CST on the WNP Facebook page, with “video poems” from over 40 poets near and far presented as a “virtual open mic.”

Or, as the event page puts it: