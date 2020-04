The Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library Brian Chilson

Central Arkansas Library System may have closed to the public during the pandemic, but they’re opening “concierge pickup” at for library patrons at Terry Library and Main Library branches. Pickup hours are 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Get the details for each branch’s procedure here, and while you’re at it, check out all the other CALS-ish stuff you can do from home.