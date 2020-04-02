SXSW

From the folks at Arkansas Cinema Society, we get word that SXSW is turning the film festival selections it had slated for its now-canceled 2020 lineup into an online festival.

The fest, SXSW reports, “will play exclusively on [Amazon] Prime Video in the U.S. for 10-days, and will be available in front of the Prime Video paywall and free to all audiences around the country, with or without an Amazon Prime membership — as long as you have an Amazon account.” Filmmakers who choose to participate will be paid a “screening fee” for showing their film during the festival. Stay tuned here.

Of potential special interest to Arkansas viewers. Glenwood native Clark Duke’s directorial debut “Arkansas,” based on the noir novel of the same time by John Brandon and starring Duke and Liam Hemsworth, was set to debut at SXSW. We’ll let you know if it’s among those films that will screen.