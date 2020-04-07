“Points South,” a podcast from the Oxford American, is the recipient of a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hosted by OA Executive Editor Sara A. Lewis, the podcast was founded in September 2019, and will produce a series of feature-length segments to be aired within the podcast as part of the grant’s allowances.

A collaboration with Smithsonian Folkways is in the works, a press release states, as are a few additions to the Points South production and advisory staff: former NEH chairman and senior associate director emeritus of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Center for the Study of the American South William R. Ferris; Wayne State University history professor Kidada E. Williams; and John Biewen, audio programs director for Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies.

