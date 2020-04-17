Kai Coggin of Wednesday Night Poetry Brian Chilson

News to us: April 18 was designated by Gov. Hutchinson as Arkansas Youth Poetry Day, at the behest of Arkansas Poet Laureate Jo McDougall and Poets Roundtable of Arkansas President Frieda Patton.

To celebrate, a host of young poets will read their work at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, April 18 on the Wednesday Night Poetry Facebook page, home to an organization that’s kept up its weekly gatherings without exception since 1989, meeting virtually when the coronavirus pandemic ruled out physical meetings.

From the press release: