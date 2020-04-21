Mavis Staples Anti- Press

The music festival circuit’s future in the year 2020, much less as soon as October, is hazy at best. Summer festival plans have all but evaporated in the name of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, but at least for now, plans for Helena-West Helena’s annual King Biscuit Festival are full speed ahead. (We can dream, right?)

And, if there were ever a year where we needed a rocksteady, rapturous voice like Mavis Staples’ to channel a grand redemption, it’s this one. Fellow headliners include The Allman Betts Band and Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues, and, as always, the earlier time slots and multiple side stages are stacked with talent like Rodney Block, Paul Thorn, Reba Russell and more. Here’s the full lineup.