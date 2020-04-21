Shoog Radio, a program focused on giving airplay to work from Arkansas musicians, airs every Tuesday between noon and 2 p.m. on KABF-FM 88.3, and as ever, the show’s playlists are source material for a deep dive into the Little Rock music scene at any given moment.
Hear more from some of our area musicians here, and check out this week’s Gig Guide for a compilation of local artists with livestreams scheduled this week, or artists who lost gigs heretofore scheduled for this week. From the show’s Facebook page:
All the venues are still closed, but it’s still a great time–maybe the best time–to see a lot of sweet Arkansas bands play live. THEY’RE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM! (On a screen–or maybe your couch. We don’t know your living arrangement.) Once you’ve watched the livestream, go over to PayPal or CashApp or Venmo and leave the bands a tip, or go to their website and buy a TShirt or a download of their new music. We’ve also got a rundown of the bands who had to cancel gigs for this week. Be sure to show them some love, too! Here’s your weekly Shoog Radio livestream Gig Guide!
Tuesday
CANCELLED GIG: Live Music: Tiny Towns (AR) // Rock & Roll @ Bear’s Den Pizza (Conway)
LIVESTREAM: Monsterboy Living Room Concerts during Covid-19
Wednesday
LIVESTREAM: Monsterboy
LIVESTREAM: Handmade Moments
LIVESTREAM: HOLD LIVE @ WOLFMAN STUDIOS
Thursday
Monsterboy
Friday
CANCELLED GIG: Temptress • Czarus • Sleuthfoot @ Low Key Arts (Hot Springs)
CANCELLED GIG: PONCÉ and Moonsong at Smoke & Barrel (Fayetteville)
CANCELLED GIG: Benjamin Del Shreve every Fourth Friday! @ Growler (Rogers)
Monsterboy
Saturday
CANCELLED GIG: Ashtyn Barbaree Trio at The Rail Yard (Little Rock, AR)
CANCELLED GIG: The Irie Lions at Smoke & Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville)
CANCELLED GIG: Bones of the Earth // RIG TIME! // Condemn @ Backspace (Fayetteville)
CANCELLED GIG: Brian Nahlen @ Mule Kick (Magnolia)
Handmade Moments LIVE at your house! (Your House)
Monsterboy
LIVESTREAM: Clusters Of Fornication:Show 2
Sunday
Monsterboy
LIVESTREAM: Red Oak Ruse Live Stream | Deepwood Media
Monday
Monsterboy