Shoog Radio

Shoog Radio, a program focused on giving airplay to work from Arkansas musicians, airs every Tuesday between noon and 2 p.m. on KABF-FM 88.3, and as ever, the show’s playlists are source material for a deep dive into the Little Rock music scene at any given moment.

Hear more from some of our area musicians here, and check out this week’s Gig Guide for a compilation of local artists with livestreams scheduled this week, or artists who lost gigs heretofore scheduled for this week. From the show’s Facebook page: