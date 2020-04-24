CALS

Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival will happen, after all, and with much of the original lineup. The multiday literary festival would have gone up at venues across Little Rock this weekend had COVID-19 not intervened. It’s now set for Oct. 8-11, 2020.

Still on the schedule: Tim O’Brien, author of “The Things They Carried”; Jacquelyn Woodson, author of “Brown Girl Dreaming”; comedian Matteo Lane; and a host of Arkansas-connected authors: Jennifer O’Brien, Kevin Brockmeier, Mark Barr, Virginia Walden Ford, Kat Robinson, Geoff Brock, Charles Bolton and Mark Saviers.

“We’re pleased that so many of the authors have been able to make the transition to the fall,” festival coordinator Brad Mooy said. “Of course, there have been some changes along the way, and we’ll likely have a few more, but we remain optimistic and look forward to the October communion.”