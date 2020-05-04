Rachel Ammons

LIVESTREAM LOCAL BANDS

Something terrific is happening as local bands turn their attention to meeting listeners online: We’ve basically ended up with a collection of on-demand sets with a superbly chill house show vibe, and a chance to tip local bands directly, in real time and maybe when they need it most. Bijoux, John Paul Keith, Rachel Ammons (pictured), DeFrance, Rodney Block, Monsterboy, Mark Currey, Brian Nahlen and Bonnie Montgomery were among the many sharing performances in mid-April, and by the time you read this, the offerings will only have gotten more robust. Listen to Shoog Radio from noon to 2 p.m. every Tuesday on KABF-FM, 88.3, to get a rundown, keep an eye on the live-streaming coming out of Wolfman Studios, or just find your favorite local musician online and let them know (with Venmo, even) that you’re listening. SS

THROUGH 5/31

SHELTER-IN-PLACE VIRTUAL FILM SERIES

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sun. Free.

Some of the state’s movers and shakers in the film world are producing a weekly documentary screening series, hosted by a different Arkansas organization each week and “designed to bring together home audiences, students, subject experts and special guests for community-building conversations around a diverse set of topics.” Through a screening platform called Ovee (ovee.itvs.org), viewers can participate in panel discussions and polls about each film’s creation and subject matter. In April, Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement hosted a screening of “True Conviction” and the Arkansas Minority Film & Arts Association screened “Meet the Patels.” May’s screenings include “For Sama,” hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society on May 3; “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” hosted by Just Communities of Arkansas on May 10; “Music in Arkansas: Origins,” hosted by Arkansas PBS (formerly AETN) on May 17; and “College Behind Bars,” hosted by Washitaw Foothills Youth Media Arts & Literacy Collective in two parts on May 24 and May 31. “There is something about the experience of ‘going to the movies’ that allows us to experience and be open to perspectives other than our own,” APJMM co-convener Kwami Abdul-Bey said. “We are excited about using the technology of virtual screenings to bring powerful stories — and sometimes the people behind them — into the homes of so many Arkansans over the next two months and hope they will inspire meaningful and productive conversations about not only our shared past, but also our hopeful futures.” Films are screened at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each Sunday. To register for the series and adjacent discussion, visit facebook.com/SIPVFilmSeries. SS

OPENCULTURE.COM

Use the quarantine to experience lectures from the likes of iconoclast inventor and thinker Buckminster Fuller or Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Take free university courses on topics ranging from astronomy to history. If you’ve ever wanted to dive deep into the topic of the CIA in the Third World, or to hear beat poet Allen Ginsberg read his 1959 poem “Howl,” now’s your time. Open Culture’s trove also boasts access to 1,150 free movie streams, free eBooks, and language classes, plus the chance to unearth gems like a coloring book edition of H.P. Lovecraft’s “Call of Cthulhu,” or a “5-Hour, One-Take Cinematic Journey through Russia’s Hermitage Museum, Shot Entirely on an iPhone.” KH