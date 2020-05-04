From Yoko Ono's "Eye Blink" IMDB

UCA COMMUNITY OF MUSIC

INSTITUTE: DRUMS BY DISTANCE

THURSDAY 5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28

If you like the idea of a drum circle, but aren’t so hip to that whole “playing drums in front of people” part, you’re in luck. UCA Community Institute of Music is airing virtual drum circles every Thursday night on the organization’s Facebook page; grab a djembe (or hey, a saucepan) and find your inner fanga. SS

Advertisement

UBU. COM

Its premise is simple. Its tag line is: “All avant-garde. All the time.” What began in 1996 as an archive for visual and concrete poetry, ubu.com is now a massive catalog of sounds and visuals. A search for Yoko Ono yields 101 results that include her 1966 experimental film “Eye Blink,” and a search on Patti Smith’s name turns up her “Poem for Jim Morrison & Bumblebee,” part of a project called “Dial-A-Poem” that also includes works by the likes of Terry Southern, William S. Burroughs, Laurie Anderson and John Cage. Or maybe you’d like to watch avant-garde composer Harry Partch’s 1965 piece “Delusion of the Fury,” described on Ubu as a “totally-integrated, corporeal, microtonal, elemental work of ritual theater, incorporating almost all of Partch’s hand-built orchestra of sculptural instruments.” This is THE rabbit hole of rabbit holes for all things avant-garde on the internet. KH

Advertisement

MAKE A BLOCK FOR HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM’S VIRTUAL COMMUNITY QUILT

The Historic Arkansas Museum is nodding to the state’s quilting tradition with a “virtual community quilt,” made up of squares submitted by families across Arkansas. Submissions, HAM’s press release states, can be made from any art supplies you’ve got on hand, and “can reflect a unique story, a family tradition, or simply whatever brings someone solace and strength during these times of isolation.” They must, however, be in the shape of a square. To submit, get a clear photograph or scan of your square and send it to info@historicarkansas.org, or direct message the museum’s Facebook page. There is no deadline set yet for submissions, “but a final day to submit will reflect the lifting of statewide social and travel restrictions, at which time a final day will be announced by the museum.” When the museum reopens, the virtual community quilt will be unveiled. SS