The Temple Live in Fort Smith

A Fort Smith venue is hosting what might be the state’s first real COVID-19-era concert, three days earlier than Governor Hutchinson’s May 18 lift on the closures of large indoor venues. Those state directives suggest audiences should number no more than 50. The Fort Smith concert would defy that order by reducing its capacity only to 229.

The Temple Live, a historic Masonic Temple Building with a 1,100-capacity theater inside, plans to host a show from Mississippi native Travis McCready of the band Bishop Gunn on May 15, using what it calls “COVID operations protocol.” From the website:

TEMPLELIVE COVID OPERATING PROTOCOL- -CAPACITY REDUCED 80% FROM 1,100 to 229.

-VENUE WILL BE SANITIZED PRIOR TO EACH EVENT VIA FOG SPRAYERS.

-MASKS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IF DESIRED.

-PER CDC GUIDELINES ONE WAY WALK-WAYS IN THEATER MANAGED BY TEMPLE LIVE EMPLOYEES.

-6 FEET OF SEPARATION FROM ALL SEATING GROUPS OR FAN PODS.

-10 PERSON LIMIT IN ALL RESTROOMS.

-ALL SOAP AND PAPER TOWEL DISPENSORS WILL BE NO TOUCH.

-CLOSURE OF BATHROOM FIXTURES TO MAINTAIN 6 FEET OF DISTANCE DURING USE.

-TEMPERATURES OF ATTENDEES TO BE TAKEN AT ENTRY POINTS.

-ALL BEVERAGES WILL BE PREPACKAGED OR HAVE LIDS.

-TEMPLE LIVE EMPLOYEES WILL BE ACTIVELY WIPING DOWN TOUCH POINTS IN VENUE AND RESTROOMS.

As some governors begin to ease restrictions on commerce, and as plans begin for easing back into sports, dining out, fitness and worship, live entertainment venues are facing down difficult decisions about when and how to responsibly open, and about how to keep their establishments afloat in the interim.

We’ve reached out to the venue and will update this post with what we hear.