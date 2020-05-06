Amy Garland and Nick Devlin

Downtown Little Rock’s longstanding monthly date with its art-loving community is going virtual, with art tours from Central Arkansas Library System, Nexus Coffee and Creative, Historic Arkansas Museum and more. “A lot of these exhibits aren’t going to have the chance to be seen in person,” Bella Vita Jewelry’s Brandy Thomason McNair said.

So, after canceling the March and April installments of Second Friday Art Night, McNair got together on a Zoom call with several local galleries to try and launch an online version of some of the exhibits. On Friday, May 8, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., you’ll be able to catch a live concert from local music staples Amy Garland Angel and Nick Devlin at Bella Vita, a concert from blueswoman Charlotte Taylor facilitated by the Old Statehouse Museum, plus livestreams on Facebook and Instagram from some other 2FAN regulars.

Here’s the lineup, with links for your happy hour tour:

Central Arkansas Library System: Virtual tour of CALS’ “Mid-Southern Watercolorists” exhibit, a cheese dip making demo, an Encyclopedia of Arkansas Trivia contest and a performance from CALS’ “Sounds in the Stacks” series.

Historic Arkansas Museum: Printmakers Tammy Harrington and Melissa Gill give a video tour of their exhibit, “Patterns of Language and Belonging.”

Nexus Coffee and Creative: artist exhibits by May We Fly, Handiwork Studio and print pieces from Lana Johnson of Come Alive studio.

UA Little Rock Downtown: a showcase of student artwork from the annual student competitive exhibition in UA Little Rock’s Permanent Art Collection.

Old State House Museum: Charlotte Taylor performs live from her home, and OSH gives viewers a tour of some Arkansas history artifacts.

Downtown Little Rock Partnership: Painter Meagan Davis of Davisdrew does a live painting, and takes requests.

Bella Vita Jewelry: Amy Garland and Nick Devlin will be in the shop playing tunes, and Bella Vita gives a tour of new watercolor art by Emily Wood, plus a special selection of guitar straps from Garland Angel’s Stone County Straps.

Sergio Valdivia: Fashion painter Valdivia showcases a new collection of painted clothing and shoes available for sale, plus raffles and small gifts.