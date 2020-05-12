Temple Live templelive.com

UPDATE: In the governor’s daily briefing this afternoon, Hutchinson responded a reporter’s question about the Temple Live concert:

“In terms of the concert, there will be a case and desist order that will be issued by the Department of Health, directing that the concert not take place, which is an official legal order and directive that will go out.”

“Clearly, it is three days before we determined it was an appropriate time to open up, to a limited capacity, some of those indoor venues. And even if you’re going to have 250 people at a venue, you still had to have a specific plan that would be approved by the Department of Health. None of that was done in this case, it’s out of time. Can you imagine what reaction we would have had across Arkansas if we set the date for May 11 to open up restaurants, but a bunch of them just decided to do that on May 5? You can’t just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted. That is something that is done based upon a public health requirement.”

Temple Live, the Fort Smith venue planning to host a concert from Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn on May 15 — three days before Gov. Hutchinson’s lift on large venue closures goes into effect — is holding the line. The venue has received some national attention for its plans to go ahead with the concert, despite the state’s orders. We talked with venue owner Mike Brown last week about his stance on the closure lifts, and about the logistics the venue is employing for the concert.

The governor said in a briefing yesterday that the concert violates the state’s directives, and that he believed Temple Live’s safety plan to be insufficient. In response, the venue issued a press release last night stating it plans to go ahead with the concert under its “COVID operating protocol,” adding that it believes restrictions on business re-openings in Arkansas aren’t “one size fits all.”

Here’s the full release:

