A global pandemic is wrecking our economy and possibly our collective sanity, a 2.75 magnitude earthquake hit El Dorado a few days after Murphy Oil announced it would relocate to Houston, there are murder hornets and somebody did this. When Cotton Plant native and godmother of rock ‘n’ roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe sang “there are strange things happening every day,” could she ever have known how timeless a sentiment it could be?

Here’s The Salty Dogs’ frontman Brad Williams with multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and designer Isaac Alexander, filtering Sister Rosetta’s observations through a sweet, sweet sound they’re making under the name The Eulogy Brothers.