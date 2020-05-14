Oluwatobi Adewumi's "Doublesided" (2017)

Oluwatobi Adewumi of McNeil (Columbia County) won one of two 2020 Derwent Art Prizes for his 2017 hyperrealistic charcoal “Doublesided.” Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Adewumi now lives and works in rural Columbia County. Arkansas Times contributor Tara Stickley talked with Adewumi for our May issue, on newsstands now, and you can read that conversation here.

Winners of the Derwent Art Prizes, a press release states, were selected this year from a pool of 4,756 artworks from 72 countries, narrowed down by jury to a shortlist of 70 pieces, all of which can be viewed at a gorgeously interactive virtual exhibition. Adewumi won one of two People’s Choice prizes from that pool of 70, which garnered him and fellow winner Faye Bridgwater £500 each.