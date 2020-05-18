Starting Wednesday at noon, the Arkansas Arts Council will open up grant applications for nonprofits seeking a slice of the $441,500 the Arts Council received from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in late March.

To be eligible for the subgrants, applicants must be 501(c)(c3) nonprofits. Deadline to apply is May 29. The subgrants, which will range from $1,000 to $15,000, can be used for “staff and salary support, fees for artists or contractual personnel, facilities costs and programs that follow social-distancing protocols,” a press release from the Arts Council said. The subgrants do not require a cash match.

Grantees will be notified by July 20 about whether they’ll receive funding and how much. Find the link to the application portal here.

“We intend to award these subgrants as quickly as possible to help arts organizations that are struggling now,” Jimmy Bryant, director of the heritage division of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, is quoted in the press release as saying. “The creative economy contributes millions to Arkansas’s overall economic health and is an important part of our state’s quality of life. We are excited to be able to offer nonprofit arts organizations a financial lifeline that will help preserve our arts and cultural heritage during these trying times.”