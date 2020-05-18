Central Arkansans won’t have to drive all the way up to the Kenda to catch a movie from the safety of their car: The Arkansas Cinema Society, Metroplex Live and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival are putting two flicks up on the big screen the next two weekends.

Concert venue Metroplex Live is partnering with Arkansas Cinema Society for two screenings of “Antiquities,” Daniel Campbell’s 2018 full-length feature about a man seeking connection to his deceased father by stepping into his pops’ old job. The film’s Arkansas connections are many: Arkansas-based filmmakers Campbell and Graham Gordy co-wrote the film, Mary Steenburgen stars as our protagonist Walt’s therapist, and North Little Rock’s Galaxy Furniture provided the titular antique mall backdrop.

“Antiquities” screens at 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. Admission is free, but with a 40-car limit, you’ll need to show up early (gates open at 7:30 p.m.) or make a VIP reservation, $20 per car, by clicking the link here. “Masked bathroom attendants will disinfect the bathrooms after use,” the event page states, “and concessions will be delivered to your car.”

Over in Hot Springs, a screening of John Chester’s 2018 documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” goes up Friday, May 29, at the Hot Springs Mall (4501 Central Ave.), opened up by a performance from string band Sad Daddy, who truck in clever turns of phrase, cleverer banjo licks and jug band sensibilities. Visit Hot Springs, Low Key Arts and the Hot Springs Mall are co-facilitating the screening, and the city’s solar-powered community radio station, KUHS-FM 102.5, will broadcast the movies’ sound over the airwaves.

Admission is $10/car, and you can get tickets here. Parking is first-come, first-serve, and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Sad Daddy performs at 7:15 p.m., and the movie begins at 8:15 p.m.